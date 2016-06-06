Netflix jumped almost 100 spots in this year's Fortune 500

Netflix surged up the Fortune 500 this year, rising 95 spots to No. 379.

The Fortune 500 is the annual ranking of the biggest US companies by revenue for fiscal year 2015. Netflix saw the biggest gain in the tech industry besides Salesforce, which jumped 97 slots.

Netflix was also the top-performing stock in the S&P 500 in 2015, but has had a rocky start in 2016.

Netflix continued an aggressive worldwide expansion in recent months, simultaneously launching in 130 new countries in January and working toward the goal of universal availability for its catalogue (though as it stands, there are stark differences between countries). International subscriber growth is a key metric for Wall Street.

Netflix has focused on creating compelling original content, which it has characterised as a strength moving forward, especially internationally. The company will release 600 hours of original content this year, including 31 original shows.

Netflix will also see a revenue boost in the coming months from a gradual price increase on grandfathered accounts, which began in May. Wall Street analysts say that the rate of cancellation from this raise will likely be low. UBS pegs it at 3% to 4% of affected subscribers, though when surveyed, a much higher percentage of Netflix subscribers say they will cancel. This price increase will affect more than 22 million US Netflix subscribers, according to Netflix.

