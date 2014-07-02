What's New On Netflix Streaming In July

Welcome to July! It’s a new month, and as usual, Netflix has some new movie selections coming out on its streaming service.
We’re excited about quite a few titles that made the list, including “City of God,” a beautifully shot film that takes you into the favelas of Rio de Janeiro, “Primal Fear,” a murder mystery thriller that was Edward Norton’s first feature film, and “Patton,” a classic Oscar-winning film that followed the career of the legendary World War II general.
And while we’re seeing a bunch of new stuff added to the Netflix catalogue on July 1, that also means 79 movies get dropped. Bummer.
Here’s the full list of what gets added in July:
Available on July 1:
- 12 Angry Men (1957)
- Bad Santa (2003)
- Basic Instinct (1992)
- Boyz N the Hood (1991)
- City of God (2002)
- Dead Man Walking (1995)
- Fever Pitch (1997)
- Funny Face (1957)
- Gandhi (1982)
- Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989)
- Legends of the Fall (1994)
- Patton (1970)
- Philadelphia (1993)
- Primal Fear (1996)
- Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)
- The Karate Kid (1984)
- The Karate Kid II (1986)
- The Karate Kid III (1989)
- The Manchurian Candidate (2004)
- The Parent Trap (1998)
- Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)
- Winnie the Pooh: Springtime with Roo (2004)
Available on July 4:
- Knights of Sidonia: Season 1 (2014)
Available on July 6:
- Renoir (2012)
Available on July 9:
- Homefront (2013)
- Out of the Furnace (2013)
Available on July 11:
- Hemlock Grove: Season 2 (2014)
- The Battered Bastards of Baseball (2014)
Available on July 12:
- Sleeping Beauty (2014)
Available on July 14:
- Hitch (2005)
- The Master (2012)
Available on July 15:
- The Last Days (2013)
Available on July 17:
- Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures: Season 1
Available on July 18:
- Baby Daddy: Season 3
- Melissa & Joey: Season 3
Available on July 19:
- Hell on Wheels: Season 3
Available on July 24:
- Lost Girl: Season 4
Available on July 26:
