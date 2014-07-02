What's New On Netflix Streaming In July

Welcome to July! It’s a new month, and as usual, Netflix has some new movie selections coming out on its streaming service.

We’re excited about quite a few titles that made the list, including “City of God,” a beautifully shot film that takes you into the favelas of Rio de Janeiro, “Primal Fear,” a murder mystery thriller that was Edward Norton’s first feature film, and “Patton,” a classic Oscar-winning film that followed the career of the legendary World War II general.

And while we’re seeing a bunch of new stuff added to the Netflix catalogue on July 1, that also means 79 movies get dropped. Bummer.

Here’s the full list of what gets added in July:

Available on July 1:

12 Angry Men (1957)

Bad Santa (2003)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Boyz N the Hood (1991)

City of God (2002)

Dead Man Walking (1995)

Fever Pitch (1997)

Funny Face (1957)

Gandhi (1982)

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989)

Legends of the Fall (1994)

Patton (1970)

Philadelphia (1993)

Primal Fear (1996)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid II (1986) Netflix

The Karate Kid III (1989)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Parent Trap (1998)

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Winnie the Pooh: Springtime with Roo (2004)

Available on July 4:

Knights of Sidonia: Season 1 (2014)

Available on July 6:

Renoir (2012)

Available on July 9:

Homefront (2013)

Out of the Furnace (2013)

Available on July 11:

Hemlock Grove: Season 2 (2014)

The Battered Bastards of Baseball (2014)

Available on July 12:

Sleeping Beauty (2014)

Available on July 14:

Hitch (2005)

The Master (2012)

Available on July 15:

The Last Days (2013)

Available on July 17:

Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures: Season 1

Available on July 18:

Baby Daddy: Season 3

Melissa & Joey: Season 3

Available on July 19:

Hell on Wheels: Season 3

Available on July 24:

Lost Girl: Season 4

Available on July 26:

