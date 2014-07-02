What's New On Netflix Streaming In July

Paul Szoldra
George c scott Patton movieOscars/’Patton’ screenshot

Welcome to July! It’s a new month, and as usual, Netflix has some new movie selections coming out on its streaming service.

We’re excited about quite a few titles that made the list, including “City of God,” a beautifully shot film that takes you into the favelas of Rio de Janeiro, “Primal Fear,” a murder mystery thriller that was Edward Norton’s first feature film, and “Patton,” a classic Oscar-winning film that followed the career of the legendary World War II general.

And while we’re seeing a bunch of new stuff added to the Netflix catalogue on July 1, that also means 79 movies get dropped. Bummer.

Here’s the full list of what gets added in July:

Available on July 1:

  • 12 Angry Men (1957)
  • Bad Santa (2003)
  • Basic Instinct (1992)
  • Boyz N the Hood (1991)
  • City of God (2002)
  • Dead Man Walking (1995)
  • Fever Pitch (1997)
  • Funny Face (1957)
  • Gandhi (1982)
  • Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989)
  • Legends of the Fall (1994)
  • Patton (1970)
  • Philadelphia (1993)
  • Primal Fear (1996)
  • Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)
  • The Karate Kid (1984)
  • The Karate Kid II (1986)

    Karate kidNetflix
  • The Karate Kid III (1989)
  • The Manchurian Candidate (2004)
  • The Parent Trap (1998)
  • Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)
  • Winnie the Pooh: Springtime with Roo (2004)

Available on July 4:

  • Knights of Sidonia: Season 1 (2014)

Available on July 6:

  • Renoir (2012)

Available on July 9:

  • Homefront (2013)
  • Out of the Furnace (2013)

Available on July 11:

  • Hemlock Grove: Season 2 (2014)
  • The Battered Bastards of Baseball (2014)

Available on July 12:

  • Sleeping Beauty (2014)

Available on July 14:

  • Hitch (2005)
  • The Master (2012)

Available on July 15:

  • The Last Days (2013)
GattacaNetflix

Available on July 17:

  • Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures: Season 1

Available on July 18:

  • Baby Daddy: Season 3
  • Melissa & Joey: Season 3

Available on July 19:

  • Hell on Wheels: Season 3

Available on July 24:

  • Lost Girl: Season 4

Available on July 26:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

netflix sai thewire-us