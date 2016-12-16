Here's everything coming to Netflix in January

A lot of movies are coming to Netflix in the new year.

The streaming site shared its list of what’s coming in January. Get ready for “V for Vendetta,” a bunch of Christopher Reeves’ “Superman” movies, and every YouTuber’s favourite movie of the moment, “Bee Movie.”

TV fans can enjoy the 11th season of “It’s Always Sunny” and the fourth season of “Bates Motel.”

There are a bunch of Netflix originals including comedy specials too.

Keep reading to see the full list of everything coming to Netflix in January. We’ve highlighted some of our favourites below.

Available January 1

“Caddyshack”

“Braveheart”

“Boogie Nights”

“The Shining”

“V for Vendetta”

“Vanilla Sky”

“HALO Legends”

“Bee Movie”

“Hugo”

“Justin Bieber: Never Say Never”

“The Parent Trap”

“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial”

“Ocean’s Twelve”

“Superman Returns”

“Superman II”

“Superman III”

“Superman IV: The Quest for Peace”

“Superman: The Movie”

“Around the World in 80 Days”

“Collateral Damage”

“Dreamcatcher”

“El Dorado”

“Licence to Drive”

“Nancy Drew”

Available January 3



“Degrassi: Next Class” Season 3 (Netflix Original Series)

“Jen Kirkman: Just Keep Livin’?” (Netflix Original Comedy Special)

“It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia” Season 11

Available January 6

“One Day at a Time” Season 1 (Netflix Original Series)

“Tarzan and Jane” Season 1 (Netflix Original Series for Kids)

“Coin Heist” (Netflix Original Film)

Available January 7

“Alpha and Omega 7”

“Under the Shadow”

Available January 9

“Best and Most Beautiful Things”

“Ratchet and Clank”

Available January 10

“Jim Gaffigan: Cinco” (Netflix Original Comedy Special)

“We’re Lalaloopsy” Season 1 (Netflix Original Series for Kids)

“As I Open My Eyes Best Friends Whenever” Season 2

“Happily Married”

“Theo who lived”

Available January 11

“Disney’s Alice Through the Looking Glass”

Available January 13 “A Series of Unfortunate Events” Season 1 (Netflix Original Series) “Clinical” (Netflix Original Film) “It Follows” “Aquarius” Available January 14 “Camp X-Ray” “Cardboard Boxer” Available January 15 “A Beautiful Now” “Hostage to the Devil” “Pocoyo” Season 1-2 “Señora Acero” Season 3 “The Similars” “Twisted Trunk, Big Fat Body” “Wartime Portraits” Season 1 Available January 16 “Flash of Genius” “Halloweed” “Rezort” Available January 17 “Neal Brennan: 3 Mics” (Netflix Original Comedy Special) “Fatima” “Ixcanul” “Roger Corman’s Death Race 2050” Available January 19 “Friday Night Tykes” Season 3 “Good Kids” “Imprisoned” Available January 20 “Voltron: Legendary Defender” Season 2 (Netflix Original Series for Kids) “Take the 10” (Netflix Original Film) “Frontier” Season 1 (Netflix Original Series) “Papa” Available January 21 “Bates Motel” Season 4 A&E Available January 24 “Cristela Alonzo: Lower Classy (Netflix Original Comedy Special) “Gad Gone Wild” (Netflix Original Comedy Special) “Hieronymus Bosch: Touched by the Devil” “Kill Command” Available January 27 “Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh” Season 2 (Netflix Original Series for Kids) “Kazoops!” Season 2 (Netflix Original Series for Kids) Available January 28 “Ripper Street” Series 4 Mum, Tommy Made a Dinosaur Available January 30 “Antibirth” “Swing State” Available January 31 “Bill Burr Stand Up Special” (Netflix Original Comedy Special) “Sharknado: The 4th Awakens”

