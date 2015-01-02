Here's What's New On Netflix In January

The new year is usually a down time for television and new movies, so fire up the streaming services.

Netflix has announced its list of January releases.

Among the lineup for Jan. is Tom Hank’s “Cast Away,” Oscar-nominated “Tinker, Tailor, Solider, Spy,” and “Mean Girls.”

The best addition is all 10 seasons of “Friends.”

Here’s what you should check out on Netflix in January:

TV

“Dallas” (available 1/1)

Season three of the newer TNT series.

“Friends” (available 1/1)

Calling all Ross and Rachel fans. All 10 seasons of the hit NBC comedy will be available to stream.

“White Collar” (available 1/3)

Season five of USA’s hit about con man Neal Caffrey (Matt Bomer) helping the FBI.

“Psych” (available 1/8)

Season eight of of USA’s comedy about a crime consultant (James Roday) who fools a police department into believing he has psychic abilities which help him solve crimes.

For the kids: “The Adventures of Puss in Boots” (available 1/16)

Part of DreamWorks Animation’s deal with Netflix, the original spin-off series stars Puss in Boots of the popular “Shrek” franchise.

Movies

“Cast Away” (available 1/1)

Wilson! Tom Hanks’s Oscar-nominated picture about survival after being stranded on an island is a must-watch.

“Mean Girls” (available 1/1)

Tina Fey’s hit starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams recently had its 10-year anniversary.

“To Be Takei” (available 1/1)

You probably missed out on this year’s documentary on “Star Trek” actor George Takei who is also known for his work as a gay-rights activist and for sharing fantastic memes and images online.

“Frank” (available 1/8)

Michael Fassbender stars as Frank, a singer who wears a giant fake head. It sounds bizarre, but we’ve been told to watch this one for a while so we’re glad it will finally be streaming. Fassbender will be starring in Universal’s upcoming Steve Jobs movie and was excellent in “12 Years a Slave.”

“Tinker, Tailor, Solider, Spy” (available 1/16)

The three-time Oscar-nominated picture about espionage during the Cold War has a great cast including Gary Oldman, Colin Firth, Tom Hardy, and Benedict Cumberbatch.

“Chef” (available 1/28)

You may not have heard about director Jon Favreau’s (“Iron Man”) indie starring Sofia Vergara, Scarlett Johansson, and Robert Downey, Jr. The film received exceptionally positive reviews after screenings at South by Southwest and the Tribeca Film Festival.



Here’s the full list of January releases:

Available 1/1

“101 Dalmatians” (1996) “Bad Boys II” (2003) “Batman & Robin” (1997) “Bruce Almighty” (2003) “Cast Away” (2000) “Dallas” Season 3 (2012) “Get Low” (2009) “Election” (1999) “Fear & Loathing in Las Vegas” (1998) “Fort Bliss” (2014) “Friends” Complete series (1994-2004) “Get Low” (2009) “Jarhead 2: Field of Fire” (2014) “Jeepers Creepers 2” (2003) “Mean Girls” (2004) “Shall We Dance?” (2004) “Son of God” (2014) “Soul Plane” (2004) “To Be Takei” (2014) “The French Connection” (1971) “The Quiet Man” (1952) “The War of the Worlds” (1953) “Wayne’s World 2” (1993)

Available 1/2

“From the Rough” (2013)

Available 1/3

“Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit” (2014) “White Collar” season 5

Available 1/7

“Brick Mansions” (2014)

Available 1/8

“Frank” (2014) “Psych” season 8

Available 1/9

“Z Nation” season 1

Available 1/13

“Being Human” season 4

Available 1/15

“Wolfblood” season 3

Available 1/16

“The Adventures of Puss and Boots” season 1 “The Fall” season 2 “Tinker, Tailor, Solider, Spy” (2011)

Available 1/23

“Iliza Shelesinger: Freezing Hot” (2014)

Available 1/28

“Chef” (2014) “Beauty & the Beast” season 2

Note: A version of this post originally ran Dec. 17, 2014. We usually run these lists at the end of the month. Netflix will be releasing this info mid-month moving forward. We’ll continue to update if there are additions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.