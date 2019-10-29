Netflix confirms it's testing a feature that allows users to speed up TV shows, and some directors are already complaining

Netflix ‘BoJack Horseman’

Netflix confirmed to Business Insider on Monday that it’s testing a variable playback feature on mobile devices that allows users to speed up or slow down TV shows.

“We’re always experimenting with new ways to help members use Netflix,” a Netflix spokesperson told Business Insider. “This test makes it possible to vary the speed at which people watch shows on their mobiles. As with any test, it may not become a permanent feature on Netflix.”

Android Police first reported that Netflix was testing playback speeds on Android phones last week.

Users who receive the feature will be able to slow down the speed of a show to 0.5x or 0.75x, or raise it to 1.25x or 1.5x, according to Android Police.

Some filmmakers are already speaking out against the limited test run on Twitter. “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” director Judd Apatow tweeted on Monday, “Don’t make me have to call every director and show creator on Earth to fight you on this. Save me the time.”

“The Incredibles” director Brad Bird tweeted that the feature was “another spectacularly bad idea, and another cut to the already bleeding-out cinema experience.”

