Netflix is down 5% to $US320.60.

This sell-off is being partly attributed to Verizon’s win over the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that lets Verizon charge extra fees to deliver content faster.

The decision against the ‘net neutrality’ rule, would potentially increase costs for Netflix.

