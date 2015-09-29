Netflix is showing users how to build this 'Netflix Switch' which even orders takeout

It’s never been easier to Netflix and chill. Picture: Netflix

There’s now such thing as a Netflix Switch.

It’s kind of like the Batphone, except instead of calling the Caped Crusader, hit it and you get sushi delivery, your lights dimmed, phone switched off and binge-watching under way.

All you have to do is a) make it yourself, and b) hit it and melt into the couch.

And Netflix really wants you to build it:

That’s what it looks like if you choose to copy the minimalist option in the instructional video, which we’ve embedded below.

And as for all the functionality, here’s some advice you should heed from Netflix before you get started:

“You should be comfortable with a soldering iron and have a solid understanding of electronics and programming before embarking on your journey to one-switch watching.”

The Netflix Switch was a popular exhibit at the New York City Maker Faire on the weekend, and Netflix has posted the step-by-step instructions on its website:

So yes, some experience required, but the point is a large part of Netflix’s success has been due to its ability to work its way into hearts in much the same way as Uber and Airbnb.

By promoting tweaks such as the Netflix Switch, it’s giving users another reason to know the things they used to take for granted, such as TV and taxis, can be so, so much better.

It’s opened up a “possibilities” box on the Make It page and is taking suggestions now, so if you have a great idea on how Netflix could be better, pitch it and it might happen.

