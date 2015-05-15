Netflix is said to be in talks with a Jack Ma-backed Chinese media group

Kevin Spacey as Frank Underwood in House of Cards on Netflix. Supplied

Netflix is reportedly looking at getting into China with the help of a group backed by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba.

A Bloomberg report quoted “people familiar with the matter” saying that Netflix spoke to Wasu Media Holdings and other groups about forming a partnership.

A tie up with a local group would be essential because China has strict controls over media groups and content accessed online.

Earlier this year, CEO Reed Hastings said the company is still exploring its options for China.

Netflix, which opened in Australia in March and has 62 million subscribers worldwide, wants to be a truly global company and plans to be in 200 countries by the end of next year.

