Netflix is making new episodes of 'Making a Murderer'

New episodes of “Making A Murderer” are in production.

According to a release from Netflix on Tuesday, the next chapter of the Emmy-nominated docuseries that focuses on convicted murderer Steven Avery will focus on the post-conviction process as well as the the toll it has taken on all involved.

The episodes will offer exclusive access to Avery’s new lawyer Kathleen Zellner and co-defendant Brendan Dassey’s legal team, led by Laura Nirider and Steve Drizin, as well as intimate access to the families and characters close to the case, according to the Netflix release.

“We are extremely grateful for the tremendous response to, and support of, the series. The viewers’ interest and attention has ensured that the story is not over, and we are fully committed to continuing to document events as they unfold,” creators Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos said.

The true-crime series became a huge hit when it premiered on Netflix. Its examination of the murder of Teresa Halbach and the case against Avery has since sparked endless theories on why Avery may be innocent.

The announcement did not give a date for when the new episodes will be available on Netflix.

