This map shows why Wall Street is so excited about Netflix's expansion

Netflix announced on Wednesday that it would be expanding to 130 new countries, making it available in a total of 190 countries worldwide.

The news pushed Netflix stock up more than 6% immediately following the announcement, and analysts from Bank of America, MKM, and UBS have all published bullish notes on Thursday morning.

To give an idea of how broad Netflix’s reach really is, Statisa put together this map illustration for us. It shows Netflix covers pretty much the entire world, except for China, with yesterday’s announcement.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings added on Wednesday that the online video streaming service will eventually get into the Chinese market, by as soon as later this year. UBS wrote in a note that China would add another 176 million households to its addressable market, which is well ahead of its expectations.

