Channel 4 is adapting a cult graphic novel -- and Netflix is interested

Charles Forsman ‘The End of the F—–g World’ cover.

British broadcaster Channel 4 is adapting cult graphic novel “The End of the F—–g World” and a source has told Business Insider that Netflix is interested in coming on board.

Channel 4 is planning to commission the adaptation of Charles Forsman’s dark coming of age story for its youth TV channel, E4, and is in the early stages of identifying a co-production partner to help fund the series.

One TV industry source said Netflix is sweet on the idea and could provide finance in return for securing rights to the adaptation outside of the UK, including in the US. Conversations are at a very early stage, however.

Channel 4 and Netflix declined to comment.

The two companies have got form in working together. Netflix is co-producing “Kiss Me First” with the British broadcaster — a thriller based on Lottie Moggach’s “The Matrix”-inspired novel of the same name.

“The End of the F—–g World” is set to go into production next year and will be produced by Clerkenwell Films, the production company behind E4 and Hulu hit “Misfits.”

Charlie Covell, who penned 2015 British film “Burn, Burn, Burn”, wrote the pilot for E4’s “The End of the F—–g World” adaptation.

British director Jonathan Entwistle has also been involved in project after making a short film based on the novel in 2013. The film was commissioned by Film 4, Channel 4’s movie division, which has developed and financed projects including Oscar-winning “12 Years a Slave.”

Published between 2011 and 2013, “The End of the F—–g World” tells the story of two teenagers struggling to come to terms with their transition to adulthood. The story takes a nihilistic turn when one of the characters, James, begins to act on his violent fantasies.

The graphic novel has won a string of awards in the comic book world and in 2012 was named as one of MTV’s best comic series.

