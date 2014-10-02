Netflix Is Hiring A Professional Instagrammer

If you think professional Instagrammer is your calling, you’re in luck. Netflix is hiring.

“We’re searching for three people to become the Instagrammers of Netflix; a role we call Grammaster. They will travel across the continent and take beautiful pictures for Netflix Instagram channels,” the site says.

What does this have to do with movies? Netflix says, “Grammasters will go to iconic film and television locations to take photos. They may even visit the sets of Netflix originals or other awesome shows and films.”

Here’s what you have to do to apply:

