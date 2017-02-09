Netflix wants to sell you toys and clothes based on popular shows like 'Stranger Things'

Netflix is planning to jump into the lucrative toys and merchandise business, according to a report by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw.

Netflix is trying to hire an exec to head up licensing for “books, comics, gaming toys, collectibles, soundtrack and apparel,” according to a Netflix job posting.

Netflix has already conducted one test with “Stranger Things” merch at Hot Topic, and is currently in the experimental phase of its strategy, a spokesperson told Bloomberg.

Powerhouse Disney is the model for how to turn a hit show or movie into merchandise gold. But Netflix seems more focused on how merchandise can be used to keep interest in a show going.

“We are pursuing consumer products and associated promotion because we believe it will drive meaningful show awareness/buzz with more tangible, curated ways to interact with our most popular content,” Netflix said in the job posting. “We want licensed merchandise to help promote our titles so they become part of the zeitgeist for longer periods of time. Last but not least, merchandising and promotion will be used as a marketing tactic to capture member demand and delight our member community.”

As Netflix content boss Ted Sarandos said last year: “Kids carrying the backpack sells the show.”

Check out Hot Topic’s “Stranger Things” online shop.

