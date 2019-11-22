Netflix is down for people and 'experiencing issues streaming on all devices'

Netflix A screenshot of Netflix’s website from a New York-based computer on Thursday morning.

Netflix was down Thursday morning for many users around the world, including in the US and Europe.

People have been reporting issues playing TV shows and movies on the video-streaming platform, according the outage-tracking site Down Detector. The site shows reported interruptions from thousands in Japan, China, the Netherlands, and more.

According to Netflix’s website, the platform was “experiencing issues streaming on all devices.” Business Insider has reached out to Netflix for further comment.

Trough its support account on Twitter, Netflix apologised for the issues, and said the team is “working hard to fix this issue as quickly as possible.” The account has also been responding to individual users complaining the platform is down and acknowledged its service was experiencing issues.

“At the moment we are experiencing technical problems, we are busy rectifying this as quickly as possible,” Netflix tweeted, according to a Google Translate translation. “I recommend trying Netflix again at a later date. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

Hoi Nel! Op het moment ervaren wij technische problemen, wij zijn druk bezig dit zo snel mogelijk te verhelpen. Ik raad aan om op een later moment Netflix nogmaals te proberen. Excuus voor het ongemak. *IZ — Netflix CS (@Netflixhelps) November 21, 2019

