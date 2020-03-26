Netflix says it fixed the outage issue that people across the US and Europe reported on Wednesday

Down Detector

Netflix users in the United States and western Europe reported issues Wednesday accessing the platform.

Netflix and other platforms have been dealing with a deluge of traffic amid the coronavirus outbreak, which is leading to millions worldwide working from home and quarantining inside their homes.

A spokesperson told Business Insider that the outage only occurred “for around an hour,” and that the issue has been fixed. However, users have continued to report issues on Twitter.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

People across the United States and Europe reported issues accessing Netflix on Wednesday.

Netflix users have taken to Twitter to share their issues accessing the video-streaming site, and more than 1,600 have reported issues on the outage-tracking website Downdetector.

“Some of our members in the US and Europe were unable to use Netflix via our website for around an hour this morning,” a Netflix spokesperson told Business Insider in a statement. “The issue is now fixed and we’re sorry for the inconvenience.”

Nonetheless, some users have continued to post to Twitter their troubles streaming content and accessing their Netflix accounts.

It’s unclear what is causing the issues for Netflix users. Netflix, as well the internet as a whole, is dealing with an onslaught in traffic as more people spend time at home and online amid the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus disease, which has led many to work from home and quarantine themselves inside their homes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.