Netflix is down and people on Twitter have no chill about it

Netflix is currently experiencing technical difficulties and people are having a difficult time figuring out what to do with their lives without “House of Cards” and “Orange is the New Black” to entertain them.

Here’s a look.

A quick search for “Netflix is down” will show you the ongoing hysteria.

Don’t worry though, Amazon Prime, HBO Go, and Hulu are still running just fine for all your streaming needs.

Or if you’re feeling crazy, there’s always human interaction.

