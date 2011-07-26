Netflix Is Coming To Facebook Soon -- But Not In The U.S.

Photo: JD Lasica/Socialmedia.biz

In its Q2 earnings report today, Netflix revealed that its long-rumoured integration with Facebook is coming and they’ll “likely launch it before our next earnings report.”The catch: it’s not going to be available in the U.S. at first.



Because of legal uncertainty around video sharing, Netflix is taking a safe approach and launching Facebook integration in Canada and Latin America.

A law is pending in Congress that Netflix says will make the situation clearer, after which it might bring Facebook integration to the U.S.

From the company’s letter to investors:

We’ve made great progress over the quarter on our Facebook integration and we’ll likely launch it before our next earnings report. At this point, we plan to launch this initiative only in Canada and Latin America, as the VPPA (Video Privacy Protection Act) discourages us from launching our Facebook integration domestically. Under the VPPA, it is ambiguous when and how a user can give permission for his or her video viewing data to be shared. A bipartisan group of lawmakers has introduced a simple clarification, HR2471, which says when and how a user can give such permission. We’re hoping HR2471 passes, enabling us to offer our Facebook integration to our U.S. subscribers who desire it.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings joined Facebook’s board of directors last quarter.

