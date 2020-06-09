Netflix is the best streaming service for docuseries and true crime with hits like 'Tiger King.' Here's how its rivals stack up.

Netflix ‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness’

Netflix had 383 docuseries as of June 1, according to catalogue data from the streaming search engine Reelgood.

Amazon Prime Video wasn’t far behind with 355 docuseries.

Netflix’s docuseries boom began with the 2015 true-crime hit “Making a Murderer” and continued this year with “Tiger King,” which Netflix said was watched by 64 million households in its first month of release.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Netflix has made huge strides in recent years in beefing up its offering of docuseries, and an analysis by the streaming search engine Reelgood showed that it’s the best streamer for docuseries fans.

Netflix had 383 docuseries as of June 1, according to Reelgood’s catalogue data. That includes the true-crime genre, of which it has released several hits like this year’s “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness.” The streaming giant’s true-crime boom began in 2015 with “Making a Murderer” and hasn’t slowed since.

The chart below breaks down how many docuseries are available on the major streaming platforms.

Reelgood Netflix has the most docuseries but Amazon Prime Video isn’t far behind.

Amazon Prime Video isn’t far behind Netflix, though, with 355 docuseries, according to Reelgood. They far surpass rivals like the Disney-operated Hulu (222 docuseries), the ad-supported Tubi (176), and HBO Max (56), which launched last month.

“Tiger King” was the most popular reality series among Reelgood users from March 15 to May 31, when people practiced social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic. Netflix said in its April earnings report that the series was watched by 64 million households in its first month of release (Netflix counts a view if an account watches at least two minutes of a show or movie).

Eight of the top 10 docuseries among Reelgood users are available on Netflix. Two, “McMillions” and “Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered,” are streaming on HBO Max through HBO.

Reelgood Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’ was the most watched docuseries in recent months, based on Reelgood user data.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.