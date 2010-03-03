Netflix Is Asking Customers If They Want An iPhone App

Netflix is testing customer interest in an iPhone app that would allow customers to to watch movies and tv shows instantly over WiFi.



Hacking Netflix picked out a survey question from Netflix asking, “How likely would you or someone in your household be to instantly watch movies & TV episodes on your iPhone via a Wi-Fi network?” (Our answer: Very likely!)

Talk of a Netflix app has been circulating for close to a year now. If Netflix really wanted to build an iPhone App, the company could do it, but CEO Reed Hastings says it’s not a priority.

Hacking Netflix points out that Netflix quizzed customers on their interest in streaming on the Wii and PlayStation before adding the functionality to those systems.

See Also: Why A Netflix Streaming iPhone App Could Actually Happen

