Here's the first 'Iron Fist' trailer everyone went crazy for at Comic Con

Forget the teaser, Marvel has unveiled the first trailer for “Iron Fist.”

After wrapping up shooting in New York Saturday morning, Netflix and Marvel debuted the first trailer for the upcoming superhero series at New York Comic Con to a packed house among a series of clips from the show.

Finn Jones (“Game of Thrones”) stars as Danny Rand, an orphan who becomes a martial artist and seeks revenge on his family’s killers. The Netflix show will also star Jessica Henwick as Colleen Wing, one of Iron Fists’s badass allies who wields a katana.

The series will premiere on Netflix March 17, 2017.

Catch the trailer below:

