Want To Work For Netflix? Try Answering Some Of These Interview Questions

In a perfect world, working for Netflix would mean you’d get to hang out and watch movies and television shows all day.

We looked through Glassdoor’s massive index of user-submitted interview questions for prospective employees to find the most interesting ones asked at Netflix.

How would you answer these questions?

'Do you consider yourself talented?' 'What is your take on the Netflix culture?' 'Who is Netflix's most dangerous competitor today and in 5 years?' DVDs at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts 'How does Netflix work?' 'What is your 90 Day Plan if we hire you?' 'Compare yourself to a well-known leader.' 'Tell me about a challenging situation with a customer and how you were able to handle it successfully.' 'How do you know if one algorithm is better than another?' 'How is your current job similar to this job (at Netflix)?' 'How do you differentiate between a good software engineer and a great software engineer?'

