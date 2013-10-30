Want To Work For Netflix? Try Answering Some Of These Interview Questions

In a perfect world, working for Netflix would mean you’d get to hang out and watch movies and television shows all day.
We looked through Glassdoor’s massive index of user-submitted interview questions for prospective employees to find the most interesting ones asked at Netflix.
How would you answer these questions?
'Tell me about a challenging situation with a customer and how you were able to handle it successfully.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.