Netflix is growing a lot faster overseas than in the US

Netflix shares hit a record high this morning after the company blasted past earnings expectations yesterday afternoon and hit 65 million subscribers.

As this chart from Statista shows, the company owes most of its recent growth to its international business. Since the beginning of 2014, international subscriber growth has outpaced US growth every quarter — this quarter, it added nearly three times as many subscribers overseas (2.4 million) as in the US (900,000). Netflix expects to add 3.55 million subs next quarter, too.

NOW WATCH: How to use Google Maps when you have no phone service



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.