Netflix Cuts Deal With ABC To Stream 'Lost', 'Grey's Anatomy'

Just a few months after Disney (DIS) took its first step toward streaming its ABC shows online beyond its abc.com domain by inking a deal with Hulu, the network announced this morning it would begin distributing some of its shows on Netflix’s (NFLX) streaming service.



ABC will air all five seasons of “Lost,” as well as several seasons of “Desperate Housewives,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and the action-adventure fantasy series “Legend of the Seeker.”

Some shows, including the first four seasons of “Lost,” were made available on Netflix on Aug. 1, with the remainder being made available over the next few months. The new content adds to several other Disney/ABC shows like “Hannah Montana,” “Wizards of Waverly Place,” “The Suite Life on Deck,” “JONAS” and “Sonny with a Chance,” which Disney/ABC began airing on Netflix in late 2008.

The deal is great news for Netflix subscribers: Beyond some NBC shows like “30 Rock” and newer content via its deal with Starz, a lot of the movies and TV shows that Netflix streams are cheaper, more obscure “catalogue” content. As Netflix continues to add more mainstream streaming content, it’s becoming a better value and a stronger competitor to cable video-on-demand offerings.

This won’t do much to affect ABC’s newish deal with Hulu: That’s more about current-season content than older content, whereas it’d be a huge shock to see current-season ABC episodes on Netflix.

