Netflix is in 'ongoing discussions' for the rights to the new Star Wars movie

Netflix is in an annoying spot when it comes to the new Star Wars film.

In 2012, Netflix made an enormous deal with Disney that would bring the exclusive streaming rights of all its new films to Netflix — starting January 1, 2016.

The problem with that start date is that it narrowly shaves off one of the most anticipated films in recent memory, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” The seventh film in the series is scheduled to release in theatres on December 18.

On Wednesday, CEO Reed Hastings confirmed that Netflix will not get the rights to that film. As things stand now, Star Wars is set to go to Starz.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t backroom negotiations happening for the rights — and those kinds of talks are taking place, according to Netflix.

“It’s an ongoing discussion,” Hastings said of the rights to “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” He added that it’s primarily up to Disney — and, presumably, Starz.

Whether or not you’ll be able to watch the new Star Wars film on Netflix next year might depend on just how much Starz is willing to negotiate, and how badly Disney wants all seven films to be available on Netflix.

