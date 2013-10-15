Netflix Is Up 5.5% On A Report That It Could Be An App For A Cable Box

Getty Images Latam Netflix CEO Reed Hastings

Netflix has done one thing better than just about every other online video streaming service — It has successfully secured distribution across almost every access point for web video out there.

Netflix is a good app for the iPhone, iPad, and on Android devices. It’s also a key part of Apple TV, and Roku. It’s on Xbox, and Playstation. Netflix is bundled into just about every Internet connected TV. Some TVs even have dedicated Netflix buttons.

The only place you can’t get Netflix is on your cable box. That could change, though.

The Wall Street Journal reports Netflix is talks with Comcast, and other cable providers, to provide a Netflix app in new cable boxes. The stock is up 5.5% on the news.

The talks are still in the early stages. Netflix wants to be able to plug servers straight into cable companies’ broadband connections to deliver high quality video streams. The cable companies are wary of giving Netflix favourable treatment and believe a standard connection should work fine.

This is somewhat surprising news because some people see Netflix as a rival to cable companies. Netflix, the thinking goes, helps people cut the cord. This would encourage the behaviour. Cable companies see the risk, but think Netflix will encourage more, expensive high-speed broadband Internet packages.

