7 subtle revelations you may have missed from Netflix’s ‘Hype House’ reality series following some of the biggest TikTok stars

Sienna Mae Gomez was not featured in the show, despite appearing in promotional videos.

When Netflix announced the “Hype House” series in April 2021, it named eight influencers who were set to star, one of which, Sienna May Gomez, barely appears in the series.

At the time, Gomez said in a now-deleted Instagram post that she was excited to feature in the show, writing, “thank u @thehypehousela for letting me b in ur show.”

You can catch Gomez briefly in the background of a pool party scene in the first episode, but other than that, she never appears again.

It follows accusations that Gomez sexually assaulted Hype House member Jack Wright, who does feature heavily in the Netflix show. The allegation was made by a friend of Wright in June 2021, and Wright has never explicitly confirmed it.

Gomez denied the accusations at the time, saying in a YouTube video posted on June 1, “Making an untrue sexual assault claim is never OK. I’m beyond saddened by this situation. In order for us to all move forward, I will be taking this offline with Jack.”

Following the accusations, Gomez lost upwards of 600 million followers.

In a Twitch stream on Saturday 8 January, Merritt appeared to suggest Gomez was cut out of the series due to “altercations and issues” between her and Wright.

Gomez has been absent from the Hype House account since June 2021 but continues to post content on her main account, where she has almost 15 million followers.

Neither Wright, Gomez, nor Netflix responded to Insider’s request for comment.