7 subtle revelations you may have missed from Netflix’s ‘Hype House’ reality series following some of the biggest TikTok stars

- Netflix’s “Hype House” show following some of the biggest TikTokers aired on Friday January 7.
- The reality series followed the lives of the influencers living in a $5 million California mansion.
- It also subtly revealed details about their past dramas — here are 7 details you may have missed.
The Hype House’s official TikTok account has almost 20 million followers, and the combined followers for all its members exceed 100 million.
The unscripted reality show features eight 30-minute episodes packed with pranks, arguments, parties, and even a prom.
But the fast-paced nature of the show means some interesting details, revelations, and references to past drama that are easy to miss.
The party in question was heavily criticized as it followed a spike in COVID-19 cases in California. Fellow Hype House member Nikita Dragun posted on Instagram that she “decided to throw him the most insane surprise party ever… nikita style.”
The surprise party took place in July 2020 with dozens of influencers in attendance, sparking backlash due to the COVID-19 risk.
YouTuber Tyler Oakley called out the group for being “bad influences,” and Merrit, Tana Mongeau, and James Charles went on to apologize for their actions.
Shots of the group eating are interspersed with news headlines, including Insider’s coverage of the pair’s breakup.
D’Amelio confirmed the couple were “exclusive” in a February 2020 interview with “Entertainment Tonight.” In April that year, D’Amelio and Hudson announced their breakup with almost identical Instagram stories after TikToker Josh Richards accused Hudson of sending a lewd photo to his girlfriend, Nessa Barett.
D’Amelio, who is currently the world’s most-followed TikToker, and Hudson are still friends, and Hudson features on D’Amelio’s Hulu reality show “The D’Amelio Show.”
The feud started in March 2021 when Paytas poked fun at Dragun for celebrating the renewal of her Snapchat show, and Dragun retaliated, accusing Paytas of trying to diminish her achievements as a trans woman.
Dragun and Paytas traded insults for over two hours, with Paytas calling Dragun a “trash human” for her partying during the pandemic.
Sisters Dixie and Charlie D’Amelio never lived in the house, but with a combined following of 180 million on TikTok, they are the most famous creators featured on the joint account. They appeared in many early videos alongside fellow TikToker Addison Rae.
Although the D’Amelios are still friends with some members of the collective, they separated from the Hype House in May 2020.
Their spokesperson told Insider at the time that the Hype House was founded as “a place for a new group of TikTok creators who became friends, to create content together” but that they chose to step away because the “Hype House started to become more of a business.”
At the time, Gomez said in a now-deleted Instagram post that she was excited to feature in the show, writing, “thank u @thehypehousela for letting me b in ur show.”
You can catch Gomez briefly in the background of a pool party scene in the first episode, but other than that, she never appears again.
It follows accusations that Gomez sexually assaulted Hype House member Jack Wright, who does feature heavily in the Netflix show. The allegation was made by a friend of Wright in June 2021, and Wright has never explicitly confirmed it.
Gomez denied the accusations at the time, saying in a YouTube video posted on June 1, “Making an untrue sexual assault claim is never OK. I’m beyond saddened by this situation. In order for us to all move forward, I will be taking this offline with Jack.”
Following the accusations, Gomez lost upwards of 600 million followers.
In a Twitch stream on Saturday 8 January, Merritt appeared to suggest Gomez was cut out of the series due to “altercations and issues” between her and Wright.
Gomez has been absent from the Hype House account since June 2021 but continues to post content on her main account, where she has almost 15 million followers.
Neither Wright, Gomez, nor Netflix responded to Insider’s request for comment.
In episode one, Merritt explains that his transition to TikTok and integration with the Hype House wasn’t too well-received by his following, many of whom thought it was “cringey” and accused the other creators of “whitewashing” him.
One fan tweeted that, “Larray become rapidly unfunny when he started hanging out with tiktokers,” and there was even a petition to “save” him from the Hype House, which received over 4,000 signatures.
“People thought the Hype House was just these white kids that just came out of nowhere with money and rich families,” Merritt said, adding that it “wasn’t that at all.”
Petrou joined the Team 10 in May 2019, according to Seventeen, after being friends with Paul for a few years, and featuring some of his daily vlogs.
Petrou said in a now-deleted video that he was fired from Team 10 because there were “a few complaints about a few things that added up,” Elite Daily reported.
He left in August 2019 and created Hype House in December 2019.
