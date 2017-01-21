'House of Cards' drops nightmarish season 5 teaser during Trump inauguration: 'We make the terror'

In a move right out of Frank Underwood’s playbook, Netflix released a new teaser for the upcoming fifth season of its presidential drama, “House of Cards,” on Friday as the nation prepared for Donald Trump’s inauguration.

It also used the teaser to announce the show’s much-anticipated return date: May 30.

The teaser shows a US flag waving in the breeze as children recite the Pledge of Allegiance. The show’s Twitter account added a comment: “We bring the terror.”

Netflix retweeted the teaser, adding, “We couldn’t possibly comment.”

“House of Cards” stars Kevin Spacey as Frank Underwood, a crafty politician who over the show’s four seasons has risen to the presidency using any means necessary, alongside his wife, Claire, played by Robin Wright. The drama also stars also stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks, and Joel Kinnaman. It has won six Emmys.

Watch the new teaser for “House of Cards” season five:

We make the terror. pic.twitter.com/VpChwGOSMj — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) January 20, 2017





