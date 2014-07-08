Netflix Wants To Hire Someone To Watch Netflix All Day

Netflix is currently hiring a “tagger” to work on facilitating the company’s famous recommendation engine for movies and TV shows.

In short, you’d watch a piece of media, then feed the system descriptive tags about it so that it can figure out when and why to recommend it to other potential viewers.

It’s a job to watch Netflix all day, then describe what you just watched.

The job description was first noticed by TechRadar:

Successful applicants will be responsible for watching and analysing films and TV programmes that will be streaming on Netflix in the future. The tagger will deconstruct the films and programmes and describe them using objective tags. This “tagging process” is the first stage of the Netflix recommendation system and works in concert with advanced algorithms that generate highly personalised suggestions for every one of Netflix’s nearly 50 million members, offering them an individualized set of titles matching their tastes. Other responsibilities may also include acting as a UK/IE cultural consultant, highlighting UK/IE cultural specificity and taste preferences.

Best part is that it’s a geographically agnostic position:

The role will offer flexible hours working from home and would suit those with a passion for films and TV programmes, as evidenced by a degree in film or film history and/or experience directing, screening writing or filmmaking. Applicants with analysis experience (e.g. as a critic or work in development) would also be well suited.

