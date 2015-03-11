Netflix has closed a deal with Optus for unmetered access

Actor Andrew Lincoln of The Walking Dead

Netflix has done a deal with Optus for unmetered access to streaming media from the US giant.

New and re-contracting Optus customers will now enjoy a free six-month subscription to Netflix through Optus when the the service launches in Australian on March 24.

From April 17, Optus fixed home broadband customers will be able to stream as much Netflix content as they want, without metering.

Gizmodo Australia has a list of all the Australian ISPs offering unmetered streaming of Netflix.

Fetch TV was the first Australian pay TV provider to integrate the US giant’s streaming media subscription service.

Netflix launches in Australia at a time of intense competition and a grab for market share. New players include Stan, the $100 million Fairfax Media and Nine Entertainment joint venture, Foxtel and Seven West Media’s Presto and the listed Quickflix.

