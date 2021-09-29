Netflix has acquired a video-game studio in a major move to further its gaming ambitions

‘Oxenfree.’ Night School Studio

Netflix announced on Tuesday it had acquired the video-game studio Night School Studio.

Netflix plans to offer video games alongside its shows and movies at no extra cost to subscribers.

Night School is best known for the 2016 supernatural thriller game “Oxenfree.”

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

Netflix is diving deeper into video games with the purchase of its first game studio.

The streaming giant announced on Tuesday it had acquired Night School Studio, a games developer known for “Oxenfree,” a 2016 supernatural thriller game.

“We’re inspired by their bold mission to set a new bar for storytelling in games,” Netflix’s head of game development, Mike Verdu, said in a blog post on Tuesday. “Their commitment to artistic excellence and proven track record make them invaluable partners as we build out the creative capabilities and library of Netflix games together.”

Netflix is in the early stages of games development, but has already started testing mobile games in Poland. Netflix has said that games will be offered alongside its films and TV shows at no extra cost for subscribers. The company plans to develop original games and license games.

“Night School wants to stretch our narrative and design aspirations across distinctive, original games with heart,” the studio’s cofounder, Sean Krankel, said in a blog post.

Netflix plans to partner with other developers to create games and some had already shown an interest, Greg Peters, the operating and product chief, said during the company’s Q2 earnings call in July.

“We can do what we’ve been doing on the movie and series side, which is just hyper laser-focused on delivering the most entertaining game experiences that we can,” Peters said. “So we’re finding that many game developers really like that concept and that focus.”

Some games will be based on Netflix’s own IP, but others might be standalone titles that “maybe someday” will launch films or series, Peters said.

The company is hiring for a slew of gaming jobs that include a product manager, senior researcher, and a producer.