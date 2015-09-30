Netflix will now give its subscribers free WiFi on Virgin America flights

Netflix is partnering with Virgin America to bring its subscribers a nifty perk — free streaming of the entire Netflix catalogue during Virgin flights.

Using internet on flights has become one of the most annoying devil’s bargains of flying recently. Even if you have the cash to shell out $US10 for a few hours of internet, the fact that airlines are charging that much can just make your blood boil.

But Netflix users on Virgin’s new ViaSat WiFi — equipped aircraft will now have unlimited streaming on phones, tablets, or laptops, at no extra cost through March 2, 2016.

“As WiFi becomes more ubiquitous, it’s going to be increasingly possible for members to enjoy Netflix wherever they want,” said Bill Holmes, Netflix’s global head of business development.

Holmes envisions a world where we never have to stop binge-watching, which is simultaneously both amazing and scary. Is free Netflix on planes one step toward utopia or a dystopia straight out of Pixar’s “Wall-E?” Can we even tell the difference?

For now, I think we can all agree that free Netflix on planes will at least stop us, in the short term, from feeling like we are haemorrhaging money through the millions in small fees airlines are now charging.

It’s no surprise that Virgin America is the first airline that Netflix has partnered with. The company is based in Silicon Valley and has been known for its trendy mood lighting and expansive entertainment offerings.

This is how it will work, according to Netflix:

Guests on aircraft equipped with the new ViaSat WiFi service will be notified by the Virgin America in — flight team that they can access high — speed WiFi. Guests can then open their browser and login for free by selecting the “VirginAmerica” ViaSat network and will then be prompted to either login to their existing Netflix account or to create a new, 30 — day free trial account, after which they will then be connected to the Netflix service at 35,000 feet, just like they would on the ground. Existing account holders will be able to access Netflix through their mobile device, tablet or laptop onboard ViaSat equipped Virgin America aircraft at no additional cost through March 2, 2016, while new members can sign up to enjoy a free 30 — day free Netflix trial — good for use both in the air, on Virgin America’s ViaSat — equipped aircraft, or on the ground

