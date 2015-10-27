Netflix gets the rights to stream the new Star Wars movie -- in Canada

Star Wars fans will get to watch the new movie on Netflix when it’s released early next year — but only in Canada, according to Variety.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings has said that the streaming service has been in ongoing discussions to get “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” onto its service, but as it stands, Starz has the rights in most locations.

That could be set to change, as these discussions seem to have already borne fruit in one location.

This is good news not just for Netflix subscribers in Canada (or people masking their IP addresses with a VPN), but also for the rest of us, as it means that Starz is at least willing to negotiate in some markets.

Watch the trailer for the upcoming film below:

