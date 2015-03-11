Netflix managed to get 'House of Cards' up and running on an original Nintendo console

Every year, Netflix has a “hack day” where it gives its engineers free rein to cobble up some new and interesting ways to watch Netflix.

Last year, they experimented with using the Oculus Rift to watch Netflix in virtual reality. This year, some daring engineers managed to get Netflix running on an original Nintendo NES game console, according to Gizmodo, and the results are hilariously awful.

It turns out that navigating through the Netflix menu can be a little wonky when even the ability to scroll has to be hacked together.

And here’s what the opening of “House of Cards” looks like in all of its 2-bit glory. It might not be HD, but at least you don’t have to worry about accidentally seeing any Season 3 spoilers.

You can watch the full demo below, or check out the other experiments that came out of the Netflix Hack Day by clicking here.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: How To Use Hola App To Unlock Hundreds Of Movies On Netflix



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.