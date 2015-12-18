Netflix's 'Fuller House' gets its first teaser welcoming back the Tanner family

‘Full House’ The stars of ABC’s original ‘Full House,’ which premiered in 1987.

Netflix gave “Full House” fans a little something before the holidays. The streaming service set the premiere date for spin-off “Fuller House” and released a heartwarming new teaser for the show.

All 13 episodes of “Fuller House” will be available on February 26, 2016, on Netflix.

The spin-off has Candace Cameron-Bure returning as oldest Tanner daughter D.J. Repeating her family’s history, D.J. has been recently widowed, and she’s pregnant and already with three sons. Sister Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and best friend Kimmy (Andrea Barber), who both have kids of their own, move in to help D.J.

Original stars John Stamos (Jesse Katsopolis), Bob Saget (Danny Tanner), Dave Coulier (Joey Gladstone), Lori Loughlin (Becky Katsopolis), and Scott Weinger (Steve Hale) will guest-star on the series.

Twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen will not appear on the show’s first season, but the producers will explain what their shared character, youngest daughter Michelle Tanner, is up to.

In the show’s first teaser, we get the aerial shot of San Francisco and the Tanner home we know well from the original 1987 series. A puppy is waiting for his owners to return home and we can hear them arriving, but we’ll have to wait a little longer for more.

Watch the video below.



