A 'Fuller House' star makes his directing debut on the new season, and the creator was 'nervous'

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Dave Coulier at the season one LA premiere of Netflix’s ‘Fuller House’ in February 2016.

“Full House” star Dave Coulier made his directorial debut on the second season of Netflix’s spin-off “Fuller House,” show creator Jeff Franklin told Business Insider.

Coulier, who starred on the original ABC comedy series as Uncle Joey Gladstone and guest-stars on at least three episodes of the upcoming sophomore season, directed one of the biggest episodes of the new run: the Christmas episode.

“He really did his homework and he did a great job,” Franklin said of Coulier’s work. “He gets an A+. He really did a wonderful job. Everyone felt he was so good with the actors.”

In order to prepare for his directing debut, Coulier shadowed a couple of the franchise’s veteran directors, Rich Correll (whose credits also include Disney Channel’s “Jessie” and “K.C. Undercover”) and “Full House’s” original stage manager-turned-director Mark Cendrowski (“Big Bang Theory,” “Dr. Ken”).

Helming an episode that can cost millions to produce is a high-level job, so Franklin admitted that he did have some reservations. But Coulier aced the gig.

“We were a little nervous, because Dave’s a big kid,” Franklin said of the comedian. “But he really stepped up, took it very seriously, and did a great job.”

Franklin said that Coulier would be welcomed back to direct another episode if Netflix renews the show for a third season. And as for other actors directing on the series, Franklin said there are currently no plans.

“We haven’t heard from anyone else yet,” the producer said. “But who knows. That’s something that actors like to do in later years in a series in order to flex some other muscles. So, yeah, that could happen.”

“Fuller House” returns for its second season December 9 on Netflix.

