Here's which 'Full House' cast members are -- and are not -- returning for Netflix's spinoff show

ABC The cast of ABC’s ‘Full House.’

There’s a lot of discussion flying around over who’s actually coming back for Netflix’s “Full House” spinoff and who isn’t.

After weeks of speculation, the deal apparently came through earlier this week and was quickly announced by original star and and the spinoff’s executive producer, John Stamos.

“Five minutes ago, they called, they sealed the deal,” Stamos revealed live on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimell Live” Tuesday. “We’ve been working on this for many, many years.”

Stamos will reprise his role as Uncle Jesse. But, what about everyone else?

Bob Saget as Danny Tanner — IN NEGOTIATIONS

The show’s original single dad has stayed pretty quiet about the new show. But, reports of some kind of reunion have been circling for years and Saget has had plenty of time to comment.

According to Lori Loughlin, who played Jesse’s wife Rebecca, Saget is in talks for the show.

Last year, Saget told People that a reunion show was “the farthest thing from my mind that exists.” At the same time, he has made appearances with the other cast members in recent years.

Dave Coulier as Joey Gladstone — IN NEGOTIATIONS

Is there room for the goofy best friend or will Netflix

cut this out?

According to Loughlin, Coulier is also still in talks with Netflix.

The actor and comedian is probably a good bet to return. Like Saget, he has made appearances with other cast members over the years and his recent wedding became a mini “Full House” reunion with Stamos, Saget, Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber, and show creator Jeff Franklin (who’s also heading up the spinoff).

Candace Cameron Bure as D.J. Tanner — IN

Twenty years later, D.J. is a veterinarian, has two boys, she’s pregnant and wait for it, recently widowed. Where have we heard this story before?

Jodie Sweetin as Stephanie Tanner — IN



Sweetin will reprise her role as middle sister, Stephanie, she of the “How Rude!” catchphrase. When we meet her again, she’s an aspiring musician and will move in with D.J. to help her raise her kids.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen as Michelle Tanner — MIA



The twin billionaire fashionistas, who as babies tag teamed the role of the youngest Tanner daughter, had no idea about the show, according to WWD.

“I ran into Bob [Saget] the other day and we didn’t even talk about it,” said Ashley.

“I’m shocked I haven’t heard from John [Stamos],” said Mary-Kate.

But, they’re going to get some sage advice from a trusted father figure. “I’m going to call [Saget] and get his perspective,” said Ashley.

Have mercy on Netflix.

Lori Loughlin as Rebecca Katsopolis — IN NEGOTIATIONS



Could Uncle Jesse be a bachelor again? It’s possible if Loughlin’s talks don’t end in her signing on to return for “Fuller House.” The actress said on Thursday’s “Today” that she’s optimistic.

“I think it would be awesome to have all of us together, and I think that’s what the fans would like to see,” Loughlin said.

Andrea Barber as Kimmy Gibbler — IN





Hello, what are best friends for? Barber will be back as chatty Kimmy Gibbler, who also moves in to help D.J. out. But, she’s a single mum with a teenage daughter herself.

Blake and Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit as Nicky and Alex Katsopolis — MIA

ABC Blake and Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit on ABC’s ‘Full House.’

After three seasons of playing Uncle Jess and Rebecca’s sons, the twins seem to have moved on from acting. Blake is a firefighter in Atlanta, according to Bustle

.

And Alex is still working in Hollywood as a sound editor. In fact, he and the “Game of Thrones” sound team were nominated for an Emmy in 2014.

So, it’s not looking good for their return.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.