Netflix has set up posters that let people face-swap with characters from its biggest shows

Netflix has launched a fun outdoor advertising campaign in France that lets passers-by face-swap with characters from their favourite shows.

As we first saw reported on The Drum, the posters feature characters from shows including “House of Cards,” “Orange is the New Black,” and “Daredevil” positioned next to a “your face here” symbol.

To get the face-swap to work, people taking part need to fire up Snapchat and use the face-swap function inside the app to take a selfie.

Like so:

There are tons of the guerilla-style posters situated all around Paris.

The campaign was created by the Darewin agency.

People have been tweeting their face-swapping results under the #NeflixSwap hashtag:

Dans mon quartier, affichage @NetflixFR pour réaliser des Face Swap avec ses héros #NetflixSwap pic.twitter.com/fKpw8QYI48

— Golem13 (@Golem_13) April 22, 2016

And the award for the best #NetflixSwap is going to @RoseEllenDix Schmidt ???????? pic.twitter.com/YofMymmjYt

— Hugo Drujon (@la_druj) April 12, 2016

Campagne print Netflix pour faire un faceswap avec les héros de ses séries. Win. #netflixswap pic.twitter.com/B5vOmlros8

— Jérémie Ballarin (@jeandjer) April 26, 2016

Remind me never to do a Face/Off with Kevin Spacey #netflixswap pic.twitter.com/LPQhpRH4VA

— Bex April May (@bexlectric) April 12, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.