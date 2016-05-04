Netflix has set up posters that let people face-swap with characters from its biggest shows

Lara O'Reilly
Netflix face swapDarewin#NetflixSwap.

Netflix has launched a fun outdoor advertising campaign in France that lets passers-by face-swap with characters from their favourite shows.

As we first saw reported on The Drum, the posters feature characters from shows including “House of Cards,” “Orange is the New Black,” and “Daredevil” positioned next to a “your face here” symbol.

To get the face-swap to work, people taking part need to fire up Snapchat and use the face-swap function inside the app to take a selfie.

Like so:

There are tons of the guerilla-style posters situated all around Paris.

The campaign was created by the Darewin agency.

People have been tweeting their face-swapping results under the #NeflixSwap hashtag:

