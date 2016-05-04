Netflix has set up posters that let people face-swap with characters from its biggest shows

Netflix has launched a fun outdoor advertising campaign in France that lets passers-by face-swap with characters from their favourite shows.
As we first saw reported on The Drum, the posters feature characters from shows including “House of Cards,” “Orange is the New Black,” and “Daredevil” positioned next to a “your face here” symbol.
To get the face-swap to work, people taking part need to fire up Snapchat and use the face-swap function inside the app to take a selfie.
Like so:
La bonne idée ?! :) #daredevil #houseofcards #oitnb pic.twitter.com/9eCXfwGptd
— Nicolas Garnier (@Nikoslyders) April 23, 2016
There are tons of the guerilla-style posters situated all around Paris.
The campaign was created by the Darewin agency.
People have been tweeting their face-swapping results under the #NeflixSwap hashtag:
Dans mon quartier, affichage @NetflixFR pour réaliser des Face Swap avec ses héros #NetflixSwap pic.twitter.com/fKpw8QYI48
— Golem13 (@Golem_13) April 22, 2016
#netflixswap avec snapchat… Du marketing bien fait. En mode #guerilla devant chez canal. #kevinspacey #advertising pic.twitter.com/FaEGTAXEB5
— Arnaud Gouénard (@Arnaud_Gnrd) April 21, 2016
And the award for the best #NetflixSwap is going to @RoseEllenDix Schmidt ???????? pic.twitter.com/YofMymmjYt
— Hugo Drujon (@la_druj) April 12, 2016
Faceswap dégueulasse #OITNB #NetflixSwap @NetflixFR pic.twitter.com/ohK0RHQal6
— Pierre Bonneyrat (@PierreBonneyrat) April 21, 2016
Campagne print Netflix pour faire un faceswap avec les héros de ses séries. Win. #netflixswap pic.twitter.com/B5vOmlros8
— Jérémie Ballarin (@jeandjer) April 26, 2016
@Chris_Ramone se prend pour #FrankUnderwood #netflixswap pic.twitter.com/pVRlXxPuN4
— Thomas Montet (@ThomasMontet) April 26, 2016
#Netflixswap ???????? pic.twitter.com/lGCNHI5t7L
— Anthony Maison (@anthonymaison) May 2, 2016
#netflixswap pic.twitter.com/ay2gl0XHyF
— jefoufou (@inceste2citron) April 23, 2016
Remind me never to do a Face/Off with Kevin Spacey #netflixswap pic.twitter.com/LPQhpRH4VA
— Bex April May (@bexlectric) April 12, 2016
Cette finale de #TopChef me retourne la face… #netflixswap pic.twitter.com/34y9NjFopv
— Julia Lagrée (@jlagree) April 11, 2016
UNBREAKABLE @KimmySchmidt #netflixswap pic.twitter.com/mjcctamRec
— Bex April May (@bexlectric) April 11, 2016
