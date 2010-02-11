Netflix-For-video games Gamefly Files For $50 Million IPO

Gamefly, a mail-in video game rental service — think Netflix for video games — has filed for a $50 million IPO.



Here’s the details:

Gamefly has 334,000 subscribers.

It has sales of $46.4 million for the six months ended September 30, up from $38.4 million the year prior.

Net income in the same period was $3 million, down from $5.4 million the year prior.

Operating income was $6 million versus $2.5 million the year before.

For fiscal year ended March 31, 2009, Gamefly generated $84.7 million in revenue.

Gamefly also operates a network of video game sites that draws 4.4 million uniques, most of whom are not subscribers.

Gamefly has penetrated a tiny portion of the video game market (~1%), so it sees room for growth.

Subscriptions to Gamefly start at $15.95 per month.

Money raised from the IPO will go towards towards general corporate purposes.

David Hodess, CEO and President of Gamefly, was paid $390,911 in total compensation for 2009.

Underwriters are Piper Jaffray, Bank of America-Merrill, Cowen and Company, William Blair & Company.

