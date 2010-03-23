Netflix-For-Textbooks Startup Chegg Hires A CFO From Netflix's Board

Chegg, a “Netflix for textbooks” startup, named Gregory S. Stanger its chief financial officer today.



Stanger has a great pedigree: Most importantly, he’s been on the board of Netflix since 2005. In a SEC filing today, Netflix reported that Stanger will quit Netflix’s board as a result of his new job. (In a twist, Netflix CFO Barry McCarthy is on Chegg’s board.)

Stanger was also CFO of Expedia, and a director at Drugstore.com. More recently, he was a VC at Technology Crossover Ventures.

Chegg hired ex-Yahoo Dan Rosensweig as CEO earlier this year after he lasted a year at Guitar Hero. Chegg has raised $144 million from firms including Kleiner Perkins, Foundation Capital, and Insight Venture Partners.

