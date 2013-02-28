Netflix Launches Its Own Awards Show

Photo: Netflix screencap
After launching its own original series “House of Cards” this year and posting a soaring fourth quarter, Netflix is getting into the awards business. Sort of.
The streaming site announced The Flixies, an awards ceremony to honour the way people are consuming entertainment today online.
The awards are completely fan-based with seven quirky categories highlighting the habits of Netflix viewers. People can vote on categories ranging from Best Guilty Pleasue to Best Marathon TV Show.
And if there’s a category missing, users can submit their own.
On March 11, Netflix will reveal the top three winners in each category. Voting is upon from now until March 10 for both Netflix and non-Netflix members.
While Netflix refuses to give out numbers for its most popular shows, some of its categories help give insight into the most-watched series on the streaming site.
Watch the promo below and the check out the categories and nominees afterward.
BEST GUILTY PLEASURE
Hoarding: Buried Alive
Cruel Intentions
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Teen Wolf
Bad Boys 2
The Vampire Diaries
Gossip Girl
Pretty Little Liars
90210
Clueless
Toddlers & Tiaras
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
BEST MARATHON TV SHOW
24
Prison Break
Skins (UK)
House of Cards
Breaking Bad
The Killing
Mad Men
The Walking Dead
Revenge
Battlestar Galactica
American Horror Story
Lost
BEST COMMUTE “SHRTNR”
Louis C.K. Chewed UP
Dreamworks Shrek’s Swamp Stories
Something From Nothing: The Art of Rap
Man Vs. Wild
Portlandia
Weird, True & Freaky
Mythbusters
Shark Week
Punkin Chunkin’
Best Food Ever
Oddities
Wreckreation Nation
BEST HANGOVER CURE
Super 8
Arrested Development
Law & Order: SVU
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Family Guy
Happy Gilmore
Archer
Freaks & Geeks
Nacho Libre
The Office (US)
How I Met Your Mother
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
BEST BROMANCE
Surviving the Cut
Blue Mountain State
Battle Royale
Snatch
The League
Rescue Me
Top Gear
Act of Valor
Goon
Bad arse
Warrior
Commando
BEST PMS DRAMA
Brothers & Sisters
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
First Wives Club
Sleepless in Seattle
Say Yes to the Dress
Friday Night Lights
Grey’s Anatomy
Gossip Girl
Revenge
Glee
Hart of Dixie
Ghost
BEST TANTRUM TAMER
Transformers Prime
Caillou
Sesame Street
Phineas and Ferb
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Secret of the Wings
Car Toons: Mater’s Tall Tales
Pocahontas
Dreamworks Kung Fu Panda: Awesome Secrets
Curious George
The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes
The Muppet Movie
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.