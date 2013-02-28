Netflix Launches Its Own Awards Show

Photo: Netflix screencap

After launching its own original series “House of Cards” this year and posting a soaring fourth quarter, Netflix is getting into the awards business. Sort of.



The streaming site announced The Flixies, an awards ceremony to honour the way people are consuming entertainment today online.

The awards are completely fan-based with seven quirky categories highlighting the habits of Netflix viewers. People can vote on categories ranging from Best Guilty Pleasue to Best Marathon TV Show.

And if there’s a category missing, users can submit their own.

On March 11, Netflix will reveal the top three winners in each category. Voting is upon from now until March 10 for both Netflix and non-Netflix members.

While Netflix refuses to give out numbers for its most popular shows, some of its categories help give insight into the most-watched series on the streaming site.

Watch the promo below and the check out the categories and nominees afterward.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

BEST GUILTY PLEASURE

Hoarding: Buried Alive

Cruel Intentions

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Teen Wolf

Bad Boys 2

The Vampire Diaries

Gossip Girl

Pretty Little Liars

90210

Clueless

Toddlers & Tiaras

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

BEST MARATHON TV SHOW

24

Prison Break

Skins (UK)

House of Cards

Breaking Bad

The Killing

Mad Men

The Walking Dead

Revenge

Battlestar Galactica

American Horror Story

Lost

BEST COMMUTE “SHRTNR”

Louis C.K. Chewed UP

Dreamworks Shrek’s Swamp Stories

Something From Nothing: The Art of Rap

Man Vs. Wild

Portlandia

Weird, True & Freaky

Mythbusters

Shark Week

Punkin Chunkin’

Best Food Ever

Oddities

Wreckreation Nation

BEST HANGOVER CURE

Super 8

Arrested Development

Law & Order: SVU

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Family Guy

Happy Gilmore

Archer

Freaks & Geeks

Nacho Libre

The Office (US)

How I Met Your Mother

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

BEST BROMANCE

Surviving the Cut

Blue Mountain State

Battle Royale

Snatch

The League

Rescue Me

Top Gear

Act of Valor

Goon

Bad arse

Warrior

Commando

BEST PMS DRAMA

Brothers & Sisters

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

First Wives Club

Sleepless in Seattle

Say Yes to the Dress

Friday Night Lights

Grey’s Anatomy

Gossip Girl

Revenge

Glee

Hart of Dixie

Ghost

BEST TANTRUM TAMER

Transformers Prime

Caillou

Sesame Street

Phineas and Ferb

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Secret of the Wings

Car Toons: Mater’s Tall Tales

Pocahontas

Dreamworks Kung Fu Panda: Awesome Secrets

Curious George

The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes

The Muppet Movie

