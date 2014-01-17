Netflix got its first Oscar nomination this morning for a documentary called ‘The Square.’

Nominated for best documentary, ‘The Square’ takes viewers inside the Egyptian revolution and demonstrates how a group of revolutionaries used a combination social media and videos to liberate their country.

The streaming giant acquired the rights to the movie last month after it announced it was going to make a bigger investment in the movie business.

Directed by Jehane Noujaim, ‘The Square’ racked up numerous awards at Sundance and Toronto this year before Netflix swooped and grabbed the rights.

Reed Hasting’s company struck a chord this year when they unveiled a slew of original TV shows that were nominated for Emmys but now the former DVD by mail company has shown its becoming a considerable player in Hollywood.

Watch the trailer for ‘The Square’ below. The rest of the 2014 Oscar nominations can be seen here.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.