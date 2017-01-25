Here's everything coming to Netflix in February that's worth watching

It’s almost the start of February and Netflix has revealed its full list of what’s coming to the streaming site next month.

In addition to new movies like “Finding Dory” and “Sausage Party,” we’ll also get FX’s “American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson” and a few new Netflix series, including the “Santa Clarita Diet,” which features Drew Barrymore as a amicable zombie.

Here’s the full list of February releases. We’ve highlighted some favourites.

Available 2/1

“Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks” (2016)

“Babe” (1995)

“Babe: Pig in the City” (1998)

“Balto” (1995)

“Balto 2: Wolf Quest” (2001)

“Balto 3: Wings of Change” (2004)

“Contact” (1997)

“Corpse Bride” (2005)

“Finding Dory” (2016)

“Eleven P.M.” (1928)

“From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story” (2016)

“Gun Runners” (2015)

“Hell-Bound Train” (1930)

“Highly Strung” (2015)

“Hot Biskits” (1931)

“I Am Sun Mu” (2016)

Invincible” (2006)

“Les beaux malaises” Season 1-4 (2014)

“Magic Mike” (2012)

“Masha’s Spooky Stories” Season 1 (2012)

“Mother with a Gun” (2016)

“Paris Is Burning” (1990)

“Project X” (1987)

“Silver Streak” (1976)

“The Blair Witch Project” (1990)

“The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe” (2005)

“The Five Heartbeats” (1995)

“The Furchester Hotel” Season 1-2 (2014)

“The Girl from Chicago” (1932)

“The Longest Day” (1962)

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993)



“Twilight” (2008)

“Women in Gold”

Available 2/2

“American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson” (2016)

“Frequency” Season 1

Available 2/3

“Daniel Sosa: Sosafado” -NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Imperial Dreams” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Santa Clarita Diet” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/4

“Superbad” (2007)

Available 2/5

“Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I’m Using It” (2014)

“Los herederos” (2015)

Available 2/6

“Girls Lost” (2015)

“Me, Myself and Her” (2015)

Available 2/7

“Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/8

“Tiempos Felices” (2014)

“Girl Asleep” (2015)

Available 2/10

“Abstract: The Art of Design”

“David Brent: Life on the Road” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/11

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” Season 2 (2016)

“Stronger Than The World” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/12

“Clouds of Sils Maria” (2014)

Available 2/13

“Code: Debugging the Gender Gap” (2016)

“Magicians: Life in the Impossible” (2016)

Available 2/14

“Girlfriend’s Day” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Katherine Ryan: In Trouble” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“King Cobra” (2016)

“Project Mc 2: Part 4” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“White Nights” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/15

“Aram, Aram” (2015)

“Before I Go to Sleep” (2014)

“Fire Song” (2015)

Available 2/16

“Milk” (2008)

“Sundown” (2016)

Available 2/17

Chef’s Table: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kill Ratio (2016)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/19

“Girl Meets World” Season 3 (2016)

“Growing Up Wild” (2016)

“Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta” (2016)

“When Calls the Heart” Season 3 (2016)

Available 2/23

“Sausage Party” (2016)

Available 2/24

“I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Legend Quest: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ultimate Beastmaster — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

VeggieTales in the City: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/26

“Night Will Fall” (2016)

Available 2/27

“Brazilian Western” (2013)

Available 2/28

“Be Here Now” (2015)

Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

