Now Your Facebook Friends Can See What You're Watching On Netflix

Netflix is finally letting its subscribers link their Facebook accounts to the streaming movie service.Starting today, you’ll have the option to share everything you watch on Netflix with your Facebook friends. It’s similar to the way you can share what you’re listening to on Spotify.



Netflix says that the social integration is a great way for friends to help each other discover new things to watch.

By default, sharing will only happen on Netflix. You’ll see what titles your friends have watched in a new “Watched by your friends” row and what they have rated four or five stars in a new “Friends’ favourites” row. Your friends will also be able to see what you watch and rate highly.

Netflix has been working since 2011 to integrate Facebook for its U.S. subscribers. In fact, social features have been available in other countries for some time now. A U.S. version had to wait because of legal uncertainty around the Video Privacy Protection Act.

All Netflix users should have the option to add Facebook integration by the end of the week, Netflix says.

Here’s a video demo from Netflix that shows how social sharing will work:

