Netflix Going Social With "Extensive" Facebook Integration

An interesting part of the letter to shareholders Netflix released along with their earnings yesterday are their social plans (via AllThingsD).



As Netflix goes from being a DVD-by-mail service to an online video streaming service, social goes from a nice to have to a must-have. Netflix dabbled in social features before but that didn’t really work.

Now however Netflix is planning “extensive” Facebook integration. Presumably that means you’ll be able to share your viewing history, movies you like, etc. with your friends, which sounds like a good idea. We’d also like to be able to tweet about movies, but no word on that.

Talking about movies online is a time-honored, good thing, and there’s definitely room in the market for a website that’s a great social experience about movies. If Netflix can pull that off, that would be a great marketing tool.

