Netflix has extended its Adam Sandler deal for 4 more movies after 'Murder Mystery' became its most popular film of 2019

Netflix announced on Friday that it had extended its deal with Adam Sandler for four more movies.

“Murder Mystery,” which he starred in, was Netflix’s most popular movie of 2019, the company said.

Netflix originally struck a deal with Sandler in 2014 and renewed it in 2017.

Many more Adam Sandler movies are coming to Netflix.

The company announced on Friday that it had extended its deal with the actor for four more movies. It struck an initial deal with Sandler worth hundreds of millions for four movies in 2014 and then renewed it in 2017.

Sandler’s Netflix movies have been trashed by critics. His first Netflix movie, “The Ridiculous 6,” received a 0% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. Every movie he’s made for Netflix with his production company, Happy Madison Productions, has received a “rotten” score.

But they are massive hits with Netflix subscribers despite the negative critical reaction.

“Murder Mystery,” in which Sandler starred alongside Jennifer Aniston, was its most-watched movie of 2019. On Friday, the company said that 83 million households watched it in its first four weeks based on its new viewership metrics, which counts a view if an account watches for at least two minutes (it originally said that 73 million households had watched it in the first month, under a different metric).

Netflix’s content chief, Ted Sarandos, said in 2014 that Sandler “stands out for his global appeal to Netflix subscribers” and that “even movies that were soft in the U.S. [theatrically] outperformed dramatically on Netflix in the US and around the world.”

Netflix said on Friday that users have spent a combined 2 billion hours watching his titles since “Ridiculous 6” premiered in 2015.

Sandler has already made six movies for Netflix and by the end of the new deal, he will have made six more, bringing the total to 12.

