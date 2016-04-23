Here's everything leaving Netflix in May

Netflix just released its list of the titles being removed from the streaming service beginning May 1.
First on the chopping block is mixed-medium cult classic ‘The Animatrix” and classic ’90s comedy, “Election.” Action sci-fi classic “Blade Runner,” which is getting a long-awaited update soon, also leaves the service at the end of the month. Read on to see what else is leaving.
We’ve highlighted some of our favourites below.
Leaving 5/1/16
The Animatrix (2003)
Anna Karenina (1948)
Author! Author! (1982)
Beware of Mr. Baker (2012)
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)
Broadway Idiot (2013)
Bus Stop (1956)
Election (1999)
The Good Life (2012)
Holiday Engagement (2011)
Kiss of Death (1995)
Mad Hot Ballroom (2005)
Mona Lisa Is Missing (2012)
Ralphie May: Austin-tatious (2008)
Terms And Conditions May Apply (2013)
That’s What I Am (2011)
Thérèse (2012)
Truth or Die (2012)
Young & Handsome: An Evening with Jeff Garlin (2008)
Leaving 5/2/16
Slightly Single in L.A. (2012)
Leaving 5/3/16
JFK: The Smoking Gun (2013)
Leaving 5/4/16
Stealing Harvard (2002)
Leaving 5/6/16
Finding Normal (2013)
Leaving 5/7/16
JFK: A President Betrayed (2013)
Leaving 5/9/16
Cheerful Weather for the Wedding (2012)
Cracks (2009)
Tears of the Sun (2003)
Leaving 5/10/16
The Score (2001)
Leaving 5/12/16
The Ladykillers (2004)
Leaving 5/13/16
Is the Man Who Is Tall Happy? (2013)
Leaving 5/14/16
The Master of Disguise (2002)
Offender (2012)
Leaving 5/15/16
A Pope For Everyone (2013)
Bratz: BFF: Best Friends Forever (2007)
The Greatest Places: IMAX (1999)
In Her Skin (2009)
Inhale (2010)
The Quest: Season 1 (2014)
Search for the Great Sharks: IMAX (1995)
Tiger Eyes (2012)
Leaving 5/16/16
Blade Runner: Theatrical Cut (1982)
The Last Tycoon (2012)
Leaving 5/19/16
Peep World (2010)
Leaving 5/21/16
Struck by Lightning (2012)
Leaving 5/22/16
Ida (2013)
Stand Off (2012)
Leaving 5/23/16
Black Hawk Down (2001)
Leaving 5/27/16
Escape from Tomorrow (2013)
Run & Jump (2013)
Vanishing of the Bees (2009)
Leaving 5/28/16
Barfi! (2012)
Leaving 5/29/16
These Birds Walk (2013)
Leaving 5/31/16
Clerks (1994)
