Here's everything leaving Netflix in May

Netflix just released its list of the titles being removed from the streaming service beginning May 1.

First on the chopping block is mixed-medium cult classic ‘The Animatrix” and classic ’90s comedy, “Election.” Action sci-fi classic “Blade Runner,” which is getting a long-awaited update soon, also leaves the service at the end of the month. Read on to see what else is leaving.

We’ve highlighted some of our favourites below.

Leaving 5/1/16

The Animatrix (2003)

Anna Karenina (1948)

Author! Author! (1982)

Beware of Mr. Baker (2012)

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

Broadway Idiot (2013)

Bus Stop (1956)

Election (1999)

The Good Life (2012)

Holiday Engagement (2011)

Kiss of Death (1995)

Mad Hot Ballroom (2005)

Mona Lisa Is Missing (2012)

Ralphie May: Austin-tatious (2008)

Terms And Conditions May Apply (2013)

That’s What I Am (2011)

Thérèse (2012)

Truth or Die (2012)

Young & Handsome: An Evening with Jeff Garlin (2008)