Here's everything leaving Netflix in June

As Summer begins, some streaming videos will come to an end.

Now that June’s almost here, it’s time to for your monthly check-in on what movies and TV shows will be leaving Netflix. It’s a relatively painless month as far as these things usually go, with only a few big favourites leaving. If you’ve never seen Martin Scorsese’s “Taxi Driver,” consider fitting it into your schedule before June’s done, along with a few late-80s and early-90s classiscs like “Silence of the Lambs,” “Rain Man,” and “Amadeus.”

Oh, and don’t forget “The Rocketeer.” That movie is a treat — and directed by Joe Johnston, of “Captain America: The First Avenger” fame.

Check out the full list below — we’ve highlighted a few more that might be worth squeezing in.

Leaving 6/1/15

“Bram Stoker’s Dracula”

“City of Ghosts”

“Dance with Me”

“Deep Blue Sea”

“DeRay Davis: Power Play”

“Dream Lover”

“Drugs, Inc” seasons 2-3

“Ever After: A Cinderella Story”

“Frankie and Johnny”

“G.I. Jane”

“Garfield and Friends” Vol. 1-2

“Hatchet II”

“I Escaped A Cult”

“Ink Master” Season 1

“Inside Combat Rescue” Season 1

“Last Action Hero”

“Picture Perfect”

“Platoon Leader”

“Rain Man”

“Reign Over Me”

“Silence of the Lambs”

“Snatch”

“Soul Survivors”

“Swept Away”

“Syriana”

“Tank Girl”

“The Great Queen Seondeok”

“The Perfect Husband: The Laci Peterson Story”

“The Phantom of the Opera: Special Edition” (2004)

“The Rocketeer”

“The Triplets of Belleville”

“Waking Life”





Leaving 6/15/15

“Space: Unravelling the Cosmos”

“The River Why”

“Tin Man”

Leaving 6/17/15

“Dummy” (2002)

Leaving 6/20/15

“Amadeus”

“Collateral Damage”

“Lonesome Dove”

“Practical Magic”

“The Guilt Trip”

Leaving 6/22/15

“Madonna: The MDNA Tour”

“Stand Up Guys”

Leaving 6/28/15

“Biutiful”

Leaving 6/29/15

“Iron Man: Armoured Adventures” Season 1-2

“Texas Chainsaw” (2012)

Leaving 6/30/15

“Donnie Brasco”

“Godzilla” (1998)

“Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters”

“Jack Reacher”

“National Security”

“Steel Magnolias”

“Taxi Driver”

“The Baby-Sitters Club” Season 1

