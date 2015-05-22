Here's everything leaving Netflix in June

Joshua Rivera
Taxi driver robert de niro‘Taxi Driver’/Columbia Pictures Corporation

As Summer begins, some streaming videos will come to an end. 

Now that June’s almost here, it’s time to for your monthly check-in on what movies and TV shows will be leaving Netflix. It’s a relatively painless month as far as these things usually go, with only a few big favourites leaving. If you’ve never seen Martin Scorsese’s “Taxi Driver,” consider fitting it into your schedule before June’s done, along with a few late-80s and early-90s classiscs like “Silence of the Lambs,” “Rain Man,” and “Amadeus.”

Oh, and don’t forget “The Rocketeer.” That movie is a treat — and directed by Joe Johnston, of “Captain America: The First Avenger” fame.

Check out the full list below — we’ve highlighted a few more that might be worth squeezing in.

Leaving 6/1/15

“Bram Stoker’s Dracula”

“City of Ghosts”

“Dance with Me”

“Deep Blue Sea”

“DeRay Davis: Power Play”

“Dream Lover”

“Drugs, Inc” seasons 2-3

“Ever After: A Cinderella Story”

“Frankie and Johnny”

“G.I. Jane”

“Garfield and Friends” Vol. 1-2

“Hatchet II”

“I Escaped A Cult”

“Ink Master” Season 1

“Inside Combat Rescue” Season 1
“Last Action Hero”

“Picture Perfect”

“Platoon Leader”
“Rain Man”

“Reign Over Me”
“Silence of the Lambs”

Silence of the lambs jodie fosterOrion Pictures/’Silence of the Lambs’

“Snatch”

“Soul Survivors”

“Swept Away”

“Syriana”

“Tank Girl”

“The Great Queen Seondeok”

“The Perfect Husband: The Laci Peterson Story”

“The Phantom of the Opera: Special Edition” (2004)
“The Rocketeer”

“The Triplets of Belleville”
“Waking Life”

RocketeerScreenshot



Leaving 6/15/15

“Space: Unravelling the Cosmos”

“The River Why”

“Tin Man”

Leaving 6/17/15

“Dummy” (2002)

Leaving 6/20/15

“Amadeus”

“Collateral Damage”
“Lonesome Dove”

“Practical Magic”

“The Guilt Trip”

Leaving 6/22/15

“Madonna: The MDNA Tour”

“Stand Up Guys”

Leaving 6/28/15

“Biutiful”

Leaving 6/29/15

“Iron Man: Armoured Adventures” Season 1-2

“Texas Chainsaw” (2012)

Leaving 6/30/15

“Donnie Brasco”

“Godzilla” (1998)

 

“Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters”

“Jack Reacher”

“National Security”

“Steel Magnolias”
“Taxi Driver”

“The Baby-Sitters Club” Season 1

