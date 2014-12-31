Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In January

Universal/Getty Images Oscar-winner ‘Gladiator’ will no longer be available on Netflix come Jan. 1.

Over 60 titles are leaving Netflix at the end of the year.

Before “Friends” and other new films join the streaming site in January, “Gladiator” and “Batman” will be among the many pictures bidding farewell.

If you’re looking for something to watch with friends and family New Year’s Eve, look no further.

Here’s everything leaving Netflix at the end of the month in alphabetical order. We’ve highlighted a few of our favourites.

“12 Angry Men” (1957)

“A Mighty Heart” (2007)

“A River Runs Through It” (1992)

“Backdraft” (1991)

“Bad Boys” (1995)

“Batman” (1989)

Batman trailer / YouTube This year marked the 25th anniversary of Tim Burton’s iconic Batman film starring Michael Keaton.

“Beethoven” (1992)

“Beethoven’s 2nd” (1993)

“Beverly Hills Cop” (1984) “Big Trouble in Little China” (1986)

“Boyz n the Hood” (1991)

“Braveheart” (1995)

“Can’t Buy Me Love” (1987) “Carrie” (1976)

“D3: The Mighty Ducks” (1996) “Duck Soup” (1933) “Far And Away” (1992)

“G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero, Seasons 1-2” (1983-1986) “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” (1985)

“Gladiator” (2000) “Good Burger” (1997) “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” (1967)

“Happy Gilmore” (1996)

Universal Adam Sandler’s classic ’90s hit about a hockey player entering a PGA tournament to save his grandmother’s home.

“Hitch” (2005)“Hotel Rwanda” (2004)

“Journey to the Center of the Earth” (1959)

“Kiss the Girls” (1997)“Kramer vs. Kramer” (1979)

“Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels” (1998)

“Love Actually” (2003)

Screenshot If you haven’t seen the ubiquitous holiday movie, it’s actually pretty good. The wide-ranging cast from Alan Rickman to Liam Neeson and Colin Firth (above) helps.

“Manhattan” (1979)

“Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939)

“My Girl” (1991)

“My Girl 2” (1994)

“Red Dawn” (1984)

“Rock I-V” (1976-1990)

“Roman Holiday” (1953)

“Saved!” (2004)

“Scary Movie 2” (2001)

“Spaceballs” (1987)

“Stargate” (1994)

“Taylor Swift: Journey to Fearless” (2010)

“The Bad News Bears Go to Japan!” (1978)

“The Brady Bunch Movie” (1995)

“The Breakfast Club” (1985)

“The Chronicles of Riddick” (2004)

“The Company Man” (2010)

“The Day the Earth Stood Still” (1951)

“The Grapes of Wrath” (1940)

“The Longest Yard” (1974)

“The Mighty Ducks” (1992)

“The Original Kings of Comedy” (2000)

“The Parent Trap” (1998)

“The Phantom of the Opera” (1989)

“The Usual Suspects” (1995)

“The Wedding Planner” (2001)

“Titanic” (1997)

“Tombstone” (1993)

“Transformers: Generation 1” Seasons 1-4 (1984-1987)

“Turner and Hooch” (1989)

“You’ve Got Mail” (1998)

Note: In the future, we’ll post this list about halfway through the month and will re-up it toward the end of the month.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.