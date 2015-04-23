Here everything leaving Netflix in May

It’s time to say goodbye to some titles on Netflix next month. And a few are classics (especially if you’re a fan of the ’80s).

The iconic 1980s comedy “Aeroplane!” will be grounded. As well as the original “RoboCop” (1987).

And for you James Bond fans, be sure to catch the most recent film in the franchise, “Skyfall,” one last time before it’s taken down.

Below are all the titles. We’ve highlighted a few favourites.

Leaving 5/1

“6 Bullets”

“12 Dogs of Christmas: Great Puppy Rescue”

“A Knight’s Tale”

“Aeroplane!”

“Aeroplane II: The Sequel”

“All I Want for Christmas”

“Along Came Polly”

“An American Haunting”

“Baby Genius: The Four Seasons”

“Baby Genius: Underwater Adventures”

“BASEketball”

“Bitter Moon”

“Boys Don’t Cry”

“Bratz: Babyz: The Movie”

“Call Me Claus”

“Call Me Crazy: A Five Film”

“Cecil B. Demented”

“Deuces Wild”

“Devine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood”

“Fantastic Voyage”

“Finding Forrester”

“Friday the 13th: Part 7: The New Blood”

“Funny Face”

“Ichi the Killer”

“Into the Blue 2: The Reef”

“Life is Beautiful”

“RoboCop”

“Romancing the Stone”

“Sabrina” (1954)

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze”

“The Accused”



“The Brother’s Bloom”

“The Jewel of the Nile”

“The Secret of NIMN”

“True Justice: Season 1”

“Valkyrie”

Leaving 5/2

“Flight”

Leaving 5/3

“The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement”

Leaving 5/5

“Diana Vreeland” The Eye Has to Travel”

“Frank Skinner Stand-Up: Live from Birmingham’s National Indoor Arena”

“Grumpy Old Women Live”

“Russell Kane: Smokescreens & Castles Live”

“Skyfall”

Leaving 5/6

“1428”

Leaving 5/12

“Grimm’s Snow White”

“Robot & Frank”

Leaving 5/13

“Fullmetal Alchemist: The Sacred Star of Milos”

Leaving 5/15

“Buffalo Girls”

Leaving 5/16

“Fun Size”

Leaving 5/17

“Cloud 9”

“Dane Cook: Rough Around the Edges: Live from Madison Square Garden”

Leaving 5/19

“Red Dawn” (2012)

Leaving 5/20

“No Woman, No Cry”

Leaving 5/23

“Silent House”

Leaving 5/28

“The New Guy”

Leaving 5/31

“The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia”

