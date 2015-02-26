Here's everything leaving Netflix in March

Embassy Pictures and United Artists This is your last call to watch Mrs. Robinson in ‘The Graduate’ before it leaves Netflix in March.

Netflix has announced the shows and films that will be leaving the streaming site at the start of March.

1967 Oscar winner “The Graduate” will expire at the top of the month. “RoboCop” and Muppets fans will want to check out a few installments from both franchises.

Kids will be sad to see a lot of Cartoon Network shows leave by the end of the month as well.

We’ve highlighted a few favourites below.

Leaving 3/1

“3 Ninjas: Kick Back” (1994)

“Air Bud” (1997)

“Anaconda” (1997)

“Arachnophobia” (1990)

“Brokedown Palace” (1999)

“Cheech & Chong’s Nice Dreams” (1981)

“Cool Runnings” (1993)

“Desperado” (1995)

“Dumb and Dumber” (1994)

“Emma” (1996)

“Fireproof” (2008)

“Fright Night” (1985)

“Girlfight” (2000)

“Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” (1989)

“Jackass: Number Two” (2006)

“Lords of Dogtown” (2005)

“Old Yeller” (1957)

“Ordinary People” (1980)

“Out of Time” (2003)

“Pretty in Pink” (1986)

“Rachel Getting Married” (2008)

“Riding in Cars with Boys” (2001)

“Robin Hood: Men in Tights” (1993)

“RoboCop 2” (1990)

“RoboCop 3” (1993)

“Saving Silverman” (2001)

“Seven” (1995)

“Swiss Family Robinson” (1960)

“The Baby Sitters Club” (1995)

“The Blair Witch Project” (1999)

“The Graduate” (1967)

“The Possession” (2012)

“The Sweetest Thing” (2002)

“Troop Beverly Hills” (1989)

Leaving 3/2

“Uptown Girls” (2003)

Leaving 3/3

“The Preacher’s Wife” (1996)

Leaving 3/5

“The Muppet Movie” (1979)

Leaving 3/11

“Flubber” (1997)

Leaving 3/12

“The Grey” (2012)

Leaving 3/15

“House on Haunted Hill” (1959)

“Muppet Treasure Island” (1996)

Leaving 3/16

“The Tale of Despereaux” (2008)

Leaving 3/22

“Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion” (1997)

Leaving 3/30

“Adventure Time” seasons 1-4

“Ben 10” seasons 1-3

“Childrens Hospital” seasons 1-2

“Codename: Kids Next Door” seasons 4-6

“Cow and Chicken” season 2

“Dexter’s Laboratory” seasons 3-4

“Dude, What Would Happen?” season 2

“Ed, Edd ‘n’ Eddy” seasons 3-4

“Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends” season 2

“Johnny Bravo” season 2

“Regular Show” seasons 1-4

“Robot Chicken” seasons 1-2

“Samurai Jack” season 2

“The Grim Adeventures of Billy & Mandy” seasons 3-4

Leaving 3/31

“Legends of the Fall” (1994)

